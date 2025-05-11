Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.54 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($1.54), Zacks reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $531.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.72. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $334.72.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $272.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.