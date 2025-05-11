Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

CGO stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $12.59.

About Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

