Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,110,923 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of Strategy worth $121,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSTR. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Strategy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Collar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter worth about $6,570,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Strategy by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,100 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,150. The trade was a 10.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Kang purchased 1,500 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,500. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 40,098 shares valued at $13,432,270. 9.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Strategy from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Strategy from $619.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.42.

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $415.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.04 billion, a PE ratio of -73.84 and a beta of 3.79. Strategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $102.40 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Strategy’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

