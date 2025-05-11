Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kahn Brothers Group Inc.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135,856 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 8.4% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $39,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BMY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

