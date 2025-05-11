334,893 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Purchased by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 334,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,871,000. PPL accounts for approximately 2.4% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,677,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,300,000 after acquiring an additional 500,058 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,997,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 124,275 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 46,071 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in PPL by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 696,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,608,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

PPL Stock Down 0.4 %

PPL stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $39,857.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,668.26. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

