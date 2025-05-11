Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,483,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 476,904 shares during the period. American Express makes up 0.5% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,034,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $284.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. American Express has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $326.28. The company has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.10.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. American Express had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American Express from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.05.

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 3,700 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $269.89 per share, with a total value of $998,593.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,593. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

