Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 907 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kaizen Financial Strategies decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 1.2% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,599,867,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Salesforce by 926.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,256,211 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,422,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,521 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,564,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Salesforce by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,604,770,000 after buying an additional 2,325,156 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,830,000 after buying an additional 1,736,667 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM opened at $275.38 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.33 and its 200-day moving average is $307.22. The firm has a market cap of $264.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.10%.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.56.

In other Salesforce news, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $141,050.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,936.08. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,525. This trade represents a 4.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,907,361. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

