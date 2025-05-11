Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $468.43 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 1.7% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Booking worth $468,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,299.29.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,086.10 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $165.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,672.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,849.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $20.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.