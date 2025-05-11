Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,453 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $200.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

