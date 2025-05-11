Promising Hotel Stocks Worth Watching – May 10th

Booking, Expedia Group, Marriott International, Carnival Co. &, Keurig Dr Pepper, Hilton Worldwide, and Wynn Resorts are the seven Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, operate or franchise lodging properties such as hotels and resorts. They provide investors with exposure to the hospitality sector’s revenue streams—from room bookings to food and beverage services—and tend to be sensitive to travel demand, economic cycles and interest-rate movements. As a cyclical segment of the market, hotel stocks can exhibit greater volatility compared with more defensive industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $79.17 on Friday, hitting $5,086.10. 228,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,408. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4,672.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,846.12. The firm has a market cap of $165.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,337.24.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $12.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.55. 6,377,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $207.73. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.63.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

MAR traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $257.97. 1,489,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,354. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.89 and its 200 day moving average is $266.34.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,369,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,116,733. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.54. 10,315,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,471,618. The company has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.05.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

HLT remained flat at $243.18 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,511. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $194.93 and a 52 week high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.58.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,216,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,703. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $107.81.

