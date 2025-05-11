Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,615,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921,500 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.2% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $341,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 817,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 127,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 4,800,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,344,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $645,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,770.56. The trade was a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,681 shares of company stock worth $6,492,703 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.1 %

EW opened at $73.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.50. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $95.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.