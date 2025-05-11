GreenPower Motor (OTCMKTS:GPVRF) Shares Up 3.7% – Should You Buy?

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:GPVRF – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 11,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 401,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

GreenPower Motor Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

