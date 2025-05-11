Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Stock Price Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$52.13 and last traded at C$52.00. 75,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 130,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.82.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$50.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.04.

