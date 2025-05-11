Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 11,600 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 584,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after purchasing an additional 44,675 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,142,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $655,556,000 after purchasing an additional 176,733 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,648,000 after buying an additional 536,818 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the period. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ENB shares. TD Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE:ENB opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.679 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.56%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

