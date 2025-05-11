Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Shares Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.31. 19,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 364,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Muscle Maker Stock Up 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $44.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

