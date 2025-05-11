Roth CH Acquisition I (OTCMKTS:ROCHU) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (OTCMKTS:ROCHU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.50. 6,273 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 2,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.
Roth CH Acquisition I Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43.
Roth CH Acquisition I Company Profile
Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.
