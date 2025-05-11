Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Trading Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $347.73 and last traded at $342.19. 162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.50.

Schindler Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.22.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

