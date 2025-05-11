Raia Drogasil (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Shares Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 1,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Raia Drogasil Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71.

Get Raia Drogasil alerts:

Raia Drogasil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0082 per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th.

Raia Drogasil Company Profile

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. It also markets its goods through telesales and call centers in the states of São Paulo, Tocantins, and Pernambuco. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raia Drogasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raia Drogasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.