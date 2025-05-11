MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $3,100.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $2,500.00 to $3,100.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MELI has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.67.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,452.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,081.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1,982.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,550.00 and a twelve month high of $2,501.00. The firm has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,923,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.