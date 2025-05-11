Invenomic Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,143 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 205.88%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

