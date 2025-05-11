Interval Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Interval Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 282,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,066 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for about 1.0% of Interval Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $52,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Legacy Trust increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $748,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $226.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
