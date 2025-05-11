Interval Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Interval Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 282,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,066 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for about 1.0% of Interval Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $52,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Legacy Trust increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $748,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $226.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $238.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.