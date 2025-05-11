Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Gogo had a return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $230.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gogo updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Gogo Price Performance

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. Gogo has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gogo news, Director Oakleigh Thorne acquired 30,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $198,236.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 711,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,510.37. The trade was a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gogo

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gogo stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Gogo Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOGO Free Report ) by 69.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Gogo from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

