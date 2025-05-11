Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 3,933,269 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 118.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,256,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,933,269 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $503,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,565,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,240,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,752 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amphenol by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after buying an additional 15,837,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,325,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,754,672,000 after buying an additional 659,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,733,027,000 after buying an additional 18,619,417 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APH. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $13,349,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,792. This trade represents a 77.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $10,115,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,178,500 shares of company stock worth $241,903,805 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:APH opened at $80.78 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

