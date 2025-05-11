Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.25, Zacks reports.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:KPRX opened at $3.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 28th.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

