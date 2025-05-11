PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAR Technology Trading Up 3.7 %

PAR stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.87 and a beta of 1.76. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $41.27 and a twelve month high of $82.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

