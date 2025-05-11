Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12, Zacks reports. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $571.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Construction Partners updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Construction Partners Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $95.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $51.63 and a 12 month high of $103.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 89.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87.
Insider Buying and Selling at Construction Partners
In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $442,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 159,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,767,689.87. The trade was a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fred Julius Smith III acquired 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.83 per share, for a total transaction of $689,055.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,055.39. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
About Construction Partners
Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.
