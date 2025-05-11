Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,144,335 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,050,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144,335 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $572,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,174,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,799,000 after buying an additional 646,459 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,496,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,838 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,143,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Corteva by 2,874.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,812,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,780,000 after buying an additional 12,381,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,648,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,521,000 after buying an additional 608,898 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $67.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,692,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,257.78. This trade represents a 70.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.