STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Stock Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in STAG Industrial stock on April 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 2.2 %

STAG stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.85. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $75,471,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after buying an additional 2,088,839 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,561,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 442.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,364,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,144,000 after buying an additional 1,112,757 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,090,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,685,000 after buying an additional 522,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STAG

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email editor@ballotpedia.org to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.