Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Stryker stock on April 17th.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 4/17/2025.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $380.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.47 and a 200 day moving average of $374.38. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,306,572,000 after purchasing an additional 361,136 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,109,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,000,056,000 after buying an additional 54,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after buying an additional 727,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,539,033,000 after acquiring an additional 168,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,710,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

