2,672 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Purchased by Hyperion Capital Advisors LP

Hyperion Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 198,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,496,771.28. The trade was a 3.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $77.61 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.62.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.