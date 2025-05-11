Focus Partners Wealth Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Stryker were worth $46,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elefante Mark B acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $70,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 114,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Stryker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 29,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $380.87 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $314.93 and a one year high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $145.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

