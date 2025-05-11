Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $53.08 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,806 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Discover Financial Services worth $53,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,045,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,377,961,000 after buying an additional 290,937 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,553,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,409,000 after purchasing an additional 59,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,240,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,826,000 after purchasing an additional 165,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,720,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,268,000 after purchasing an additional 826,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $190.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.68. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $205.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.