Focus Partners Wealth Has $57.30 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,838 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $57,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 114,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 176,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 39,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.53.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Dbs Bank cut shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

