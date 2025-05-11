Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $23.62 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of WEC Energy Group worth $23,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,047,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,931,000 after buying an additional 6,329,574 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,879,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,806,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,276,000 after acquiring an additional 699,177 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,421,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,972,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,499,000 after purchasing an additional 387,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.3 %

WEC stock opened at $107.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.08 and a 200-day moving average of $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.8975 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. The trade was a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

