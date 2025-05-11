JCP Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,000 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Sysco comprises approximately 0.2% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $82.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average of $74.13.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.96%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

