Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Holdings Boosted by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,204 shares during the quarter. Roblox makes up approximately 1.1% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $35,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,715,837 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 74,400.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312,325 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1,084.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,813,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406,885 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,560,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,901 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Performance

Roblox stock opened at $71.89 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $75.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 19,525 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $1,287,478.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,367,243.64. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $12,026,684.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,667.84. This represents a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,164,386 shares of company stock valued at $146,492,013. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

