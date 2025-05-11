Humankind Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veralto by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $59,206.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,964.50. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,578 shares of company stock worth $6,192,048 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLTO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.09.

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $97.07 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $83.87 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average is $99.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Veralto’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

