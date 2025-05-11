Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $1,673,221.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,096.95. This represents a 25.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $11,367,602.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,202.64. The trade was a 63.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,986. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $226.79 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.77 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $111.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.66.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

