Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 291,498 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.55% of Northern Trust worth $111,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Northern Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,486,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $767,378,000 after buying an additional 92,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,444,000 after acquiring an additional 30,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,809,000 after acquiring an additional 388,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,744,000 after acquiring an additional 202,327 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,532,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,571,000 after purchasing an additional 39,592 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.88. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $79.68 and a one year high of $114.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $429,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,242,722. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

