D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $32.91 Million Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 961,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 371,843 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $32,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,321,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $387,439,000 after acquiring an additional 988,397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,280,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,032,000 after purchasing an additional 50,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,598,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,789,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,587,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,190,000 after buying an additional 1,980,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,874,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,568,000 after buying an additional 93,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXTA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho set a $37.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.08 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $41.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $392,869.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

