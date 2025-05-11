Top Industrial Stocks To Follow Today – May 8th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Vistra, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Aerospace, and Chevron are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies engaged in the production of goods, machinery and equipment—ranging from construction materials and heavy machinery to aerospace, defense and transportation manufacturers. They serve as a barometer for industrial activity and infrastructure spending, often rising when capital expenditures and economic growth are strong. Because they depend on business cycles and commodity prices, industrial stocks can be more sensitive to shifts in economic conditions than some other equity sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $10.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $287.05. 64,151,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,693,644. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.63. Tesla has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.99. 8,179,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,088,802. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.12 and a 200-day moving average of $196.94. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU traded up $3.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,939,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,203,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.90. 3,986,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,607,106. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Vistra has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $6.04 on Thursday, reaching $413.89. 1,310,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,162. The company has a 50-day moving average of $469.19 and a 200-day moving average of $517.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $403.31 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $156.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE traded up $6.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.95. 2,465,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,349,064. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $216.74. The stock has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.47.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.27. 3,581,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,971,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.23. Chevron has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $243.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

