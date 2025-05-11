Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 48.05% and a negative net margin of 184.93%. Rapid Micro Biosystems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Up 25.7 %

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $4.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. The company has a market cap of $133.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

