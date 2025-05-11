Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $488.05 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $467.78 and a 200-day moving average of $499.31. The company has a market capitalization of $305.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

