Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Invests $12.22 Million in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 58,770 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,215,000. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 2.7% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $803,432,000 after purchasing an additional 824,317 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,172.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $115,396,000 after purchasing an additional 511,553 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,086,294 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $849,336,000 after purchasing an additional 500,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,802 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $322,764,000 after buying an additional 414,932 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $192.17 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.87 and a 200-day moving average of $209.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Arete Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.37.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

