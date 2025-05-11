Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 850,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,888 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $14,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST opened at $14.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HST. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

