Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Target were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Target by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 234,492 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,699,000 after acquiring an additional 138,751 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $6,459,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Target by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,977 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baird R W cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Target from $124.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $96.39 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average of $123.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

