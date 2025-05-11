Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $655,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 1.5 %

BA opened at $194.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.01 and its 200-day moving average is $166.91. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $196.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $111.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boeing from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.85.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

