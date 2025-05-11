Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Buys 4,851 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 918.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

