Kaizen Financial Strategies Has $1.32 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 670.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,724 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $22.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.95. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.