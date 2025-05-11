Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 30 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kaizen Financial Strategies lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in KLA were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,500,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in KLA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in KLA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $701.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $678.12 and its 200 day moving average is $684.20. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.